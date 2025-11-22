UAE's $1 Billion AI Boost for Africa's Development

The United Arab Emirates has announced a substantial investment of $1 billion aimed at expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services across Africa, with the goal of supporting national development objectives.

Speaking at the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, UAE Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri unveiled the "AI for development initiative." This initiative seeks to incorporate AI technology in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and climate adaptation.

Highlighting the UAE's commitment to innovation, Al Hajeri noted the country's pivotal role in driving global economic advancements, while emphasizing the need for responsible and inclusive AI development. The UAE has emerged as Africa's significant investor, with substantial trade and investment figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)