Op Drishti: Transformative Eye Care Initiative in Northern Command

Op Drishti, an unprecedented surgical eye camp by Command Hospital, Northern Command, was held from November 18-22, 2025, in Udhampur. It saw over 2,000 screenings and 400 surgeries. The camp brought together top ophthalmologists to aid civilians and military personnel, marking a significant advance in regional eye care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:31 IST
Op Drishti: Transformative Eye Care Initiative in Northern Command
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A groundbreaking eye care initiative, 'Op Drishti,' was organized by the Command Hospital under Northern Command in Udhampur, held from November 18-22, 2025. Collaborating with Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, this unique camp screened over 2,000 individuals and performed more than 400 complex surgeries. Attendees comprised serving personnel, dependents, war widows, and local civilians from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Esteemed ophthalmologists, led by Brigadier SK Mishra of Army Hospital (Research and Referral), conducted the surgeries. His accolades include performing procedures for two Indian Presidents. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh virtually attended the closing, commending the Northern Command and Armed Forces Medical Services. Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi also applauded the initiative while LG of J-K Manoj Sinha and Lt Gen Pratik Sharma were present physically.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, visited on November 20. Beneficiaries like 72-year-old Surinder Singh and retired soldier Abdullah Shafeeq played vital roles in the community post-surgery. Rajkumari Devi, 96, received the life-changing gift of clear vision. The camp, conceptualized by Defence Minister Singh and executed under Gen Upendra Dwivedi's guidance, exemplifies successful healthcare outreach in conflict-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

