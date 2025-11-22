Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Ajit Pawar's Remarks Stir Controversy

Amidst local body election campaigns, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks in Malegaon have sparked controversy. Pawar, pledging development if NCP candidates win, highlighted his control over funds, igniting political tensions. Meanwhile, Congress alleges internal conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance and external influence over Maharashtra's decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:12 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to local body elections in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has created a stir with comments made during a campaign stop in Malegaon, Baramati, Pune district. Pawar, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), hinted at withholding development funds unless voters backed all 18 of his panel's candidates, which includes those from his party and its allies.

Highlighting his financial control, Pawar emphasized that while voters possess ballots, he controls resources. He urged collaboration to implement Centre and State schemes, seeking full backing to deliver promised developments. His remarks have sparked a political debate, accentuating the stakes in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Congress, led by Harshwardhan Sapkal, claims internal rifts within the Mahayuti alliance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies. Allegations of BJP leader poaching and Union decisions affecting state governance further intensify political dynamics. The backdrop includes Pawar's alleged trip to Delhi seeking a reprieve for his son, suggesting deeper alliance pressures.

