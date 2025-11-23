Left Menu

Unchanged Power Tariffs in Uttar Pradesh: A Sixth Year Streak

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) maintains unchanged power tariffs for FY 2025-26, marking the sixth year without changes. Existing tariff structures persist for all consumer categories. A directive sets a distribution loss reduction goal, aiming to lower losses from 13.78% in FY 24-25 to 10.74% by FY 29-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:11 IST
Unchanged Power Tariffs in Uttar Pradesh: A Sixth Year Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) announced that power tariffs for the fiscal year 2025-26 will remain unchanged for the sixth consecutive year. According to the recently released multi-year tariff regulations (2025), all consumer categories will continue under the current tariff scheme, an official statement revealed this Saturday.

UPERC has set a distribution loss reduction trajectory, instructing the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to decrease overall losses from 13.78 percent in FY 24-25 to 10.74 percent by FY 29-30. Notably, the Commission highlighted that only Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal DISCOMs met their FY 24-25 loss reduction targets, whereas Purvanchal DISCOM fell short.

Subsidies will persist for lifeline consumers, rural scheduled metered households, and private tubewells. Additionally, UPERC directed DISCOMs to gather PAN details from consumers for issuing TDS certificates related to security deposit interest. The Commission plans to release a separate consultation paper addressing billing and transparency issues highlighted during public hearings concerning multi-storey buildings and townships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh
2
Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

 Global
3
Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

 India
4
Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025