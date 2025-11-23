Unchanged Power Tariffs in Uttar Pradesh: A Sixth Year Streak

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) announced that power tariffs for the fiscal year 2025-26 will remain unchanged for the sixth consecutive year. According to the recently released multi-year tariff regulations (2025), all consumer categories will continue under the current tariff scheme, an official statement revealed this Saturday.

UPERC has set a distribution loss reduction trajectory, instructing the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to decrease overall losses from 13.78 percent in FY 24-25 to 10.74 percent by FY 29-30. Notably, the Commission highlighted that only Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal DISCOMs met their FY 24-25 loss reduction targets, whereas Purvanchal DISCOM fell short.

Subsidies will persist for lifeline consumers, rural scheduled metered households, and private tubewells. Additionally, UPERC directed DISCOMs to gather PAN details from consumers for issuing TDS certificates related to security deposit interest. The Commission plans to release a separate consultation paper addressing billing and transparency issues highlighted during public hearings concerning multi-storey buildings and townships.

