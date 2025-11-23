Left Menu

Italy and China Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Global Challenges

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the role of Italian companies in China's market, advocating for a fair environment for Chinese investors in Italy. Meeting with Italian President Giorgia Meloni, he highlighted cooperation in multilateral frameworks like the UN and G20, promoting mutual trade and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:37 IST
Italy and China Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Global Challenges
Li Qiang

In a bid to bolster economic connections, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has welcomed increased involvement of Italian companies in the Chinese market. In return, he expressed a desire for a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors operating in Italy, according to an announcement by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

During discussions with Italian President Giorgia Meloni at the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, Li reiterated China's commitment to promoting mutual openness and engaging Italy at all levels. His remarks suggest a strategic move to maintain healthy bilateral relations amidst the ongoing shifts in global trade dynamics.

President Meloni emphasized the importance of fostering dialogue centered on trade growth and mutual investments, especially within scientific and cultural cooperation. Recognizing the necessity for a level playing field, she advocated for secured global supply chains, crucial for industrial production, showing Italy's strategic consideration in navigating international economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh
2
Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

 Global
3
Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

 India
4
Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025