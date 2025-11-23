Italy and China Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Global Challenges

In a bid to bolster economic connections, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has welcomed increased involvement of Italian companies in the Chinese market. In return, he expressed a desire for a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors operating in Italy, according to an announcement by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

During discussions with Italian President Giorgia Meloni at the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, Li reiterated China's commitment to promoting mutual openness and engaging Italy at all levels. His remarks suggest a strategic move to maintain healthy bilateral relations amidst the ongoing shifts in global trade dynamics.

President Meloni emphasized the importance of fostering dialogue centered on trade growth and mutual investments, especially within scientific and cultural cooperation. Recognizing the necessity for a level playing field, she advocated for secured global supply chains, crucial for industrial production, showing Italy's strategic consideration in navigating international economic partnerships.

