Global Energy Moves and Economic Shifts: A Weekend Overview

The Financial Times reports key global developments: BHP steps back from Anglo American talks, UK's Rachel Reeves plans to lift the two-child benefit cap, Trump criticizes Ukraine and Europe, and the U.S. Export-Import Bank aims for energy dominance with a $100 billion investment. Reuters hasn't verified these stories.

In business developments, BHP has announced its decision not to proceed with a bid for Anglo American, following recent discussions aimed at acquiring the competitor.

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves has been urged to demonstrate financial prudence in light of her plan to allocate over £3 billion to abolish the controversial two-child benefit cap during the upcoming Budget address.

Amid international talks, former President Trump criticized European and Ukrainian leaders over their negotiations to resolve the conflict with Russia. Concurrently, the U.S. Export-Import Bank has unveiled plans to invest $100 billion in global energy projects to bolster American energy dominance.

