Notorious Criminal Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar

A notorious criminal on the run, accused of killing a grocery store owner in Amritsar, was gunned down during a police encounter on Monday. The encounter occurred after an exchange of fire between the police and the suspect, known as Rajan alias Billa. According to DIG Border Range Amritsar, Sandeep Goel, the suspect was injured in the shootout and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case dates back to November 16, when a man identified as Sardar Manjit Singh was shot dead by two masked assailants on a motorcycle under the Khilchian Police Station's jurisdiction. Since the crime, SSP Suhail Mir has been leading an intense investigation, deploying multiple teams to bring clarity and justice to the case. Through diligent efforts combining human resources and technical intelligence, investigators successfully identified both perpetrators involved in the crime.

Alongside the demise of Billa, authorities have captured Manpreet alias Shammi, the second suspect. While further investigation continues, this significant breakthrough represents a major step forward in resolving the tragic incident that shocked the community. (ANI)

