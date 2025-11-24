Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar

A wanted criminal involved in the murder of a grocery store owner in Amritsar was killed during a police encounter. Rajan, also known as Billa, was injured in the shootout and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. An extensive investigation led to the identification and apprehension of both suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:32 IST
Notorious Criminal Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
Visuals from Tong village, Rayya, Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal on the run, accused of killing a grocery store owner in Amritsar, was gunned down during a police encounter on Monday. The encounter occurred after an exchange of fire between the police and the suspect, known as Rajan alias Billa. According to DIG Border Range Amritsar, Sandeep Goel, the suspect was injured in the shootout and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case dates back to November 16, when a man identified as Sardar Manjit Singh was shot dead by two masked assailants on a motorcycle under the Khilchian Police Station's jurisdiction. Since the crime, SSP Suhail Mir has been leading an intense investigation, deploying multiple teams to bring clarity and justice to the case. Through diligent efforts combining human resources and technical intelligence, investigators successfully identified both perpetrators involved in the crime.

Alongside the demise of Billa, authorities have captured Manpreet alias Shammi, the second suspect. While further investigation continues, this significant breakthrough represents a major step forward in resolving the tragic incident that shocked the community. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

 United States
2
Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

 India
4
Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025