Pritam Doshi to Lead 360 ONE's Innovative Renewable Energy Platform

Mumbai, November 20, 2025: Leading investment firm 360 ONE Asset has named Pritam Doshi as its new Chief Investment Officer and Head of Renewable Energy. Doshi will lead efforts to expand the company's renewable energy holdings, particularly in solar, wind, and storage, bringing his vast experience from Quark Solar into a broader, integrated platform.

Under Doshi's guidance, 360 ONE plans to offer investors unique opportunities through its funds, starting with a proposition to invest in Quark Solar Private Limited, a respected player in renewable services in India. The firm's deep commitment to sustainability and net-zero solutions aligns with Doshi's expertise in the renewable sector, gained both in the US and India.

Karan Bhagat, Founder and CEO of 360 ONE, expressed confidence in Doshi's capabilities to fortify the company's presence in the renewable sector. Doshi, excited to embark on this venture, emphasized the critical role of deep capital and expert knowledge in India's energy transition and clean energy future, aligning with 360 ONE's focus on sustainable returns and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)