Pritam Doshi to Lead 360 ONE's Innovative Renewable Energy Platform
Pritam Doshi is appointed as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Renewable Energy at 360 ONE Asset. With over 20 years in the renewable energy sector, he will enhance their renewable platform with solar, wind, storage projects. His previous leadership at Quark Solar drives his new journey in sustainable energy.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, November 20, 2025: Leading investment firm 360 ONE Asset has named Pritam Doshi as its new Chief Investment Officer and Head of Renewable Energy. Doshi will lead efforts to expand the company's renewable energy holdings, particularly in solar, wind, and storage, bringing his vast experience from Quark Solar into a broader, integrated platform.
Under Doshi's guidance, 360 ONE plans to offer investors unique opportunities through its funds, starting with a proposition to invest in Quark Solar Private Limited, a respected player in renewable services in India. The firm's deep commitment to sustainability and net-zero solutions aligns with Doshi's expertise in the renewable sector, gained both in the US and India.
Karan Bhagat, Founder and CEO of 360 ONE, expressed confidence in Doshi's capabilities to fortify the company's presence in the renewable sector. Doshi, excited to embark on this venture, emphasized the critical role of deep capital and expert knowledge in India's energy transition and clean energy future, aligning with 360 ONE's focus on sustainable returns and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EarlyJobs AI Secures Key Investment to Revolutionize India's Recruitment Landscape
Definedge Securities Broking Secures Angel Investment to Boost Innovation and Education
Unveiling Investment Innovation: Insights from the 9th Value Investing Pioneers Summit
Flexi-Cap Funds: Navigating Market Volatility with Versatile Investments
Building Future Olympic Heroes: The Call for Consistent Support and Investment