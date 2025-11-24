Left Menu

Tributes Pour in as Indian Cinema's 'He-Man,' Dharmendra, Passes Away

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourns legendary actor Dharmendra's passing, calling it a great loss for Indian cinema. The iconic 'He-Man,' who graced films like Sholay, died at age 89. He leaves a lasting legacy, remembered for his roles and influence across generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:51 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed profound grief over the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, referring to it as an 'irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world.' In a heartfelt tribute shared on X, CM Dhami acknowledged the indelible mark left by Dharmendra's unforgettable smile and characters.

The actor, affectionately known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, died at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence. Dharmendra, who had been battling health issues, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 and was discharged two days later when the family preferred home treatment.

Dharmendra leaves behind a vast family, including his first wife, Prakash Kaur, second wife, actress Hema Malini, and six children. The actor, celebrated for iconic roles in films like Sholay and Dharamveer, continued to captivate audiences until the end, most recently appearing in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. His upcoming film 'Ikkis' is set for release in December, a testament to his tireless dedication to cinema at the age of 89.

