No Electricity Tariff Hike in Jammu and Kashmir, Confirms Omar Abdullah
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified there is no proposal to increase electricity tariffs in Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing rumors of a 20% surcharge. He emphasized the transparency of the auction for limestone blocks, aiming to boost the local cement industry and create jobs.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed concerns about proposed electricity tariff hikes in Jammu and Kashmir, firmly stating that no such proposal exists. Abdullah's comments came amidst rumors of a potential 20% surcharge on peak hour energy consumption.
Joining Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Abdullah launched the first auction of seven limestone mineral blocks. This move aspires to advance innovative mining reforms as dictated by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 2015.
Abdullah assured that the limestone auction is transparent, with plans to establish a cement industry nearby to aid economic growth and job creation for local youth. The central government, according to Abdullah, will not control these mining projects.
