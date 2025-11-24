Left Menu

No Electricity Tariff Hike in Jammu and Kashmir, Confirms Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified there is no proposal to increase electricity tariffs in Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing rumors of a 20% surcharge. He emphasized the transparency of the auction for limestone blocks, aiming to boost the local cement industry and create jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:40 IST
No Electricity Tariff Hike in Jammu and Kashmir, Confirms Omar Abdullah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed concerns about proposed electricity tariff hikes in Jammu and Kashmir, firmly stating that no such proposal exists. Abdullah's comments came amidst rumors of a potential 20% surcharge on peak hour energy consumption.

Joining Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Abdullah launched the first auction of seven limestone mineral blocks. This move aspires to advance innovative mining reforms as dictated by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 2015.

Abdullah assured that the limestone auction is transparent, with plans to establish a cement industry nearby to aid economic growth and job creation for local youth. The central government, according to Abdullah, will not control these mining projects.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

 India
2
Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

 India
3
Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

 India
4
Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025