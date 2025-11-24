End of an Era: Remembering Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Indian Cinema

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on Monday following the death of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Dharmendra. In a message shared on platform X, President Murmu emphasized that Dharmendra's passing represents a significant loss to Indian cinema. She lauded him as one of the industry's most beloved actors, known for an illustrious career full of memorable performances. His legacy, she noted, will continue to inspire future generations of artists. The President extended her heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and admirers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, describing Dharmendra's passing as the conclusion of an era in Indian cinema. Through a post on his X handle, PM Modi celebrated Dharmendra as an iconic film personality whose charm and acting prowess resonated with audiences across generations. He admired the actor's talent for taking on diverse roles and highlighted his simplicity and warmth. Modi extended his deepest sympathies to Dharmendra's grieving family, friends, and countless fans.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the 'He-Man' of Hindi cinema, died on Monday at his Mumbai home at the age of 89. Health issues had plagued him, leading to a stay at Breach Candy Hospital from November 10 until his discharge on November 12 for home care. His ancestry is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; second wife, Hema Malini; and their six children, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra, renowned for roles in classics like Sholay and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, leaves a legacy of performances that will endure within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)