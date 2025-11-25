Left Menu

Electric Shop Blaze Injures Five in Hyderabad: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

A fire at Gomti Electronics in Hyderabad injured five people due to a short circuit, but all are reported safe. Quick response from police and fire brigade contained the blaze, preventing further damage. A parked CNG-fitted car also caught fire, resulting in a blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:31 IST
Kiran Prabhakar, DCP South Zone, Hyderabad at fire site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden turn of events on Monday night, a fire at Gomti Electronics shop in Moghalpura, Hyderabad, resulted in injuries to four to five individuals. However, all of them are now confirmed to be out of danger, according to police reports.

The fire, caused by a short circuit, erupted between 9.45 and 10 pm on Shah Ali Banda main road. Disturbingly, a CNG-fitted vehicle parked in front of the shop caught fire, leading to a significant explosion. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Zone, Hyderabad, Kiran Prabhakar stated that the injured were promptly transported to the hospital and no fatalities occurred.

The fire brigade arrived swiftly with five tenders and managed to extinguish the fire within thirty minutes. Evacuations were conducted for nearby shops and areas to ensure public safety. An investigation to determine further details is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

