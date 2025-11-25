Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Protesters with New Legal Charges

Delhi Police have invoked Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in response to a protest near India Gate, where demonstrators used pepper spray on officers. The police have arrested 23 individuals for blocking roads and attacking personnel, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:32 IST
Delhi police produce accused at Patiala House Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Delhi Police have escalated their response to a recent protest near India Gate by invoking Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This action targets individuals accused of activities that threaten national integration, amidst rising tensions.

The incident unfolded when protesters, carrying posters of deceased Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, allegedly blocked a crucial thoroughfare and engaged in confrontations with police. Authorities reported that demonstrators resorted to using pepper spray against police personnel, escalating the severity of charges.

Following this, a total of 23 individuals have been detained, facing legal action under various BNS sections. Delhi's judicial system is also involved, with remand orders for several accused. Police assert that the use of such legal provisions highlights the gravity of the protest's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

