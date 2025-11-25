Badrinath Dham Closes Amid Floral Grandeur and Devotional Fervor

The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham, a revered shrine for Vaishnavite pilgrims, will close today at 2:56 PM, marking the beginning of its winter recess. The temple, adorned with 12 quintals of marigold flowers, will commence its ceremonial closure proceedings at 1 PM, orchestrated by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

A vast gathering of over 5,000 devotees is anticipated to witness this annual event. Badrinath is famed as one of the 108 divya desams and is integral to the Panch Badri temples, including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, and Vriddha Badri. This architectural marvel, featuring a gold-gilt roof and intricate carvings, is divided into distinct segments for rituals and pilgrim assemblies.

Notably, the temple houses a statue of Garud opposite Lord Badari Narayan in the sanctum, which itself boasts a canopy of gold. A similar closing ceremony recently took place at Kedarnath Dham, attended by 10,000 devotees, including Uttarakhand's Chief Minister. The event featured festive decorations and ceremonies, including adorning the swayambhu Shivling with local sacred flowers as doors closed for winter, resonating with devotional chants.

