Left Menu

Sanctions and Their Unintended Economic Aftershocks

Igor Sechin, head of Russia's Rosneft, has warned that Western sanctions on Russia and China are pushing Western economies toward crisis. Speaking at an energy forum in Beijing, he noted that Western consumers are already suffering from high energy prices and politicians in the West are unaware of the risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:06 IST
Sanctions and Their Unintended Economic Aftershocks
  • Country:
  • Russia

Igor Sechin, the influential head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, has issued a stark warning regarding the economic repercussions of Western sanctions on Russia and China. Speaking in Beijing at the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, Sechin claimed these measures could precipitate an economic crisis in Western nations.

Highlighting the economic strain already felt by Western consumers through rising energy costs, Sechin argued that the policy decisions made by Western politicians are fraught with risks that may not be fully understood.

The remarks underscore the complex geopolitical landscape affecting global energy markets, as both Russia and China continue to face geopolitical pressure from the West, potentially reshaping economic alliances and market dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

 Global
3
NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

 Global
4
BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025