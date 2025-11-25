Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Legality of Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has called for the Election Commission's response to MDMK founder Vaiko's challenge against the Special Intensive Revision of Tamil Nadu's electoral roll. Multiple political parties contest the revision, citing constitutional and statutory violations, potentially impacting voter rights and democratic integrity in upcoming elections.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to justify its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Tamil Nadu, following a petition from MDMK founder, Vaiko. Newly appointed Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has set December 2 for a comprehensive hearing.

The challenge is supported by multiple political entities, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), each opposing the SIR initiative. These parties argue that the current SIR process, enacted by the Election Commission, lacks constitutional validity and risks disenfranchising millions of voters without adherence to due process.

The pleas highlight substantial legal concerns, alleging violations of Article 14, 19, 21, 325, and 326 of the Constitution, along with statutory breaches under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. These collective challenges underscore the apprehension that the revision could unscrupulously strip electors of their continuity on the rolls, conflicting with the Supreme Court's established legal precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

