Stress and Strain: The Turmoil Amid India's Electoral Roll Revision

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across India, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) from Kerala's Tavanur constituency was dismissed after reportedly demonstrating rude behavior toward the public, confirmed District Collector V.R. Vinod. An explanation has been demanded from the officer, while Praseena from Cheriya Parappur A.M.L.P. School has assumed the role.

The Kottayam District Administration issued a statement after an audio message surfaced on social media wherein a BLO voiced concerns over work-induced stress related to the SIR process. Chief Electoral Officer Rathan Kelkar and Collector Chethan Kumar Meena responded swiftly, holding a video conference with BLO Antony Varghese, who expressed his readiness to continue his duties, reassured of support by the authorities.

This comes amid widespread unrest, with BLOs across Kerala boycotting work, protesting the intense pressures under the voter list revision. The protest intensified following the alleged suicide of BLO Aneesh George. Decrying the Election Commission's refusal to delay the revision, employees demand better working conditions and realistic targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)