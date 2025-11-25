Left Menu

Shell Secures 100,000-Barrel Gasoline Deal with Pertamina Amid Shortages

Shell has agreed to purchase 100,000 barrels of gasoline from Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina after a government cap on import quotas caused shortages. This agreement follows an earlier deal between Pertamina and BP-AKR. Pertamina also plans to sell gasoline to PT Vivo Energi Indonesia.

Updated: 25-11-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fuel giant Shell has finalized a deal to purchase 100,000 barrels of gasoline from Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina. The agreement comes in response to widespread fuel shortages triggered by government-imposed import quota limitations for private retailers.

According to Yuliot Tanjung, Indonesia's deputy energy minister, the move marks a critical step to alleviate the scarcity impacting private stations. A spokesperson from Shell confirmed that negotiations focused on securing base fuel supplies from Pertamina are nearing completion.

Pertamina's trading subsidiary disclosed plans to also provide PT Vivo Energi Indonesia with 100,000 barrels of gasoline. This follows a recent agreement with BP-AKR for a similar volume, underscoring Pertamina's strategic role in maintaining domestic fuel supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

