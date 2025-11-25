Shell Secures 100,000-Barrel Gasoline Deal with Pertamina Amid Shortages
Fuel giant Shell has finalized a deal to purchase 100,000 barrels of gasoline from Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina. The agreement comes in response to widespread fuel shortages triggered by government-imposed import quota limitations for private retailers.
According to Yuliot Tanjung, Indonesia's deputy energy minister, the move marks a critical step to alleviate the scarcity impacting private stations. A spokesperson from Shell confirmed that negotiations focused on securing base fuel supplies from Pertamina are nearing completion.
Pertamina's trading subsidiary disclosed plans to also provide PT Vivo Energi Indonesia with 100,000 barrels of gasoline. This follows a recent agreement with BP-AKR for a similar volume, underscoring Pertamina's strategic role in maintaining domestic fuel supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
