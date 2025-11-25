Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

Rashid Alvi criticizes PM Modi's saffron flag hoisting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, questioning its secularism. Alvi alleges political motives linked to upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. PM Modi calls the ceremony a historic moment. The event symbolizes the temple's completion and centuries-old aspirations fulfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:45 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Saffron Flag at Ram Temple
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress MP Rashid Alvi on Tuesday directed sharp criticism toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hoisting a saffron flag at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Alvi questioned whether Modi would demonstrate similar actions at other religious sites, such as mosques, gurudwaras, or churches, suggesting the move manipulated religious sentiments for electoral gain.

Alvi's comments came as he accused Modi of leveraging the Ram Temple as a political tool ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. He urged the Prime Minister to embrace secular values, citing India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as an exemplar.

The ceremony saw PM Modi, alongside RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, raise the saffron flag atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhar, marking a ceremonial milestone. Modi emphasized the event as a historical resolution fulfilling a 500-year aspiration, thanking devotees and acknowledging the symbolic significance of the Dharma Dhwaja.

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025