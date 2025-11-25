Controversy Erupts Over Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

Former Congress MP Rashid Alvi on Tuesday directed sharp criticism toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hoisting a saffron flag at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Alvi questioned whether Modi would demonstrate similar actions at other religious sites, such as mosques, gurudwaras, or churches, suggesting the move manipulated religious sentiments for electoral gain.

Alvi's comments came as he accused Modi of leveraging the Ram Temple as a political tool ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. He urged the Prime Minister to embrace secular values, citing India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as an exemplar.

The ceremony saw PM Modi, alongside RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, raise the saffron flag atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhar, marking a ceremonial milestone. Modi emphasized the event as a historical resolution fulfilling a 500-year aspiration, thanking devotees and acknowledging the symbolic significance of the Dharma Dhwaja.