Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Requires 'Special Status' Amid Peace Talks

The International Atomic Energy Agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, has highlighted the imperative need for a 'special status' and a cooperative agreement between Russia and Ukraine concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid budding peace negotiations.

This call for cooperation arises due to the plant's strategic importance and the vital role it could play in ensuring nuclear safety as discussions of peace progress between the warring nations, Ukraine and Russia.

Grossi's remarks come alongside renewed efforts by the U.S. administration to de-escalate the war, underscoring the significance of IAEA's continuous presence at the site amidst ongoing tension and military actions.

