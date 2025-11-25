Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission Inspections Uncover Significant Irregularities

The Jal Jeevan Mission faces scrutiny as inspections reveal significant deficiencies in water supply projects across 473 villages, with only 68% functioning regularly. PM Modi emphasizes zero tolerance for corruption, directing states to address issues urgently. The mission has provided tap water to 15.7 crore rural households since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:47 IST
A woman drinking water from a public tap (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jal Jeevan Mission, meant to bring potable water to every rural household, is under the spotlight as inspections reveal gaps in implementation. Nearly 473 villages were evaluated by 287 central nodal officers following directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, uncovering alarming issues in both mega and single-village water supply schemes.

Reports indicate that only 68% of villages have regular water supply, with irregularities rampant in schemes, primarily due to delays, maintenance woes, and lack of staff. Single-village schemes fared better, with 94% reporting regular service. PM Modi has mandated swift action, demanding transparency and accountability.

Serious irregularities were reported in 20 states, leading to multiple disciplinary actions. Over 1,743 officials, contractors, and inspection agencies faced measures, ranging from suspensions to FIRs. The JJM, launched in 2019, significantly increased tap water reach from 3.23% to 15.7 crore households, buttressing government efforts towards a water-secure rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

