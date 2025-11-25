Historic Moment: Saffron Flag Raised at Completed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

In a landmark event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the completion of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, affirming the significance of the saffron flag now fluttering atop the holy site. The announcement was made during a Special Gurumati Samagam marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Highlighting the vast potential of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath noted the symbolic importance of the state as the birthplace of Lord Ram. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Ayodhya underscored the completion and spiritual significance of the temple's new stature within Sanatan Dharma.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, ceremonially hoisted the 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the temple's towering shikhar. Featuring sacred symbols of Om, the Sun, and the Kovidar tree, the flag represents a rich heritage deeply ingrained in traditional beliefs. The Kovidar, a hybrid creation by Rishi Kashyap, stands as a testament to ancient ecological wisdom.