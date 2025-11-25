Left Menu

Historic Moment: Saffron Flag Raised at Completed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the completion of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and emphasized the state's unlimited potential. PM Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat raised the 'Dharma Dhwaj' in Ayodhya, symbolizing spiritual heritage through sacred symbols, atop the newly finished temple structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:01 IST
Historic Moment: Saffron Flag Raised at Completed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the completion of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, affirming the significance of the saffron flag now fluttering atop the holy site. The announcement was made during a Special Gurumati Samagam marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Highlighting the vast potential of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath noted the symbolic importance of the state as the birthplace of Lord Ram. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Ayodhya underscored the completion and spiritual significance of the temple's new stature within Sanatan Dharma.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, ceremonially hoisted the 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the temple's towering shikhar. Featuring sacred symbols of Om, the Sun, and the Kovidar tree, the flag represents a rich heritage deeply ingrained in traditional beliefs. The Kovidar, a hybrid creation by Rishi Kashyap, stands as a testament to ancient ecological wisdom.

TRENDING

1
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
2
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
3
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
4
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025