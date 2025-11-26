Higher Fees for International Tourists at US National Parks

In a bid to boost conservation funding, U.S. national parks will raise entrance fees for international visitors starting in January. This decision marks a significant policy shift by President Trump's administration, emphasizing both financial reinvestment in parks and prioritizing access for domestic tourists.

The Interior Department announced that foreign tourists will face a $250 charge for annual park passes, compared to $80 for U.S. citizens. Single-entry fees at popular parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite will rise to $100 per foreign visitor, reflecting a broader strategy to leverage tourism revenues.

Despite the anticipated financial influx, the administration plans significant budget cuts, posing challenges for park operations and prompting concerns about service reductions and closures from watchdog groups. Park visitation reached a record 331 million in 2024, highlighting the balancing act of welcoming tourists while managing financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)