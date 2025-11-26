Left Menu

Higher Fees for International Tourists at US National Parks

Starting January, international visitors to U.S. national parks will pay higher entrance fees than Americans. This follows a directive by President Trump's administration aimed at raising funds for park conservation, while also prioritizing access for U.S. residents. The move coincides with proposed budget cuts for park services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 04:18 IST
Higher Fees for International Tourists at US National Parks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to boost conservation funding, U.S. national parks will raise entrance fees for international visitors starting in January. This decision marks a significant policy shift by President Trump's administration, emphasizing both financial reinvestment in parks and prioritizing access for domestic tourists.

The Interior Department announced that foreign tourists will face a $250 charge for annual park passes, compared to $80 for U.S. citizens. Single-entry fees at popular parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite will rise to $100 per foreign visitor, reflecting a broader strategy to leverage tourism revenues.

Despite the anticipated financial influx, the administration plans significant budget cuts, posing challenges for park operations and prompting concerns about service reductions and closures from watchdog groups. Park visitation reached a record 331 million in 2024, highlighting the balancing act of welcoming tourists while managing financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Medicare's Bold Move: Drug Price Cuts Promise Billions in Savings

Medicare's Bold Move: Drug Price Cuts Promise Billions in Savings

 Global
2
High Approval Ratings Propel Japanese PM Toward Potential Snap Election

High Approval Ratings Propel Japanese PM Toward Potential Snap Election

 Global
3
Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

 Taiwan
4
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025