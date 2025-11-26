Left Menu

Kremlin Aide Ushakov Calls for Serious Analysis of Latest U.S. Peace Plan

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated the recent U.S. peace plan for Ukraine demands careful analysis by Moscow. Although Russian intelligence officials met their Ukrainian counterparts in Abu Dhabi, where unexpected discussions with U.S. officials occurred, the peace plan was not raised. Ushakov emphasizes the need for specialized expert discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:59 IST
In a recent development, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has emphasized the necessity for thorough scrutiny of the latest U.S. peace plan for Ukraine by Moscow. Despite meetings between Russian and Ukrainian intelligence officials in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. peace proposal was not on the agenda, according to Ushakov.

The unexpected encounter with U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll highlights the complex diplomatic environment surrounding the ongoing conflict. While discussions touched on sensitive issues like prisoner exchanges, Ushakov confirmed no detailed talks on the peace plan took place.

Ushakov expressed that some elements of the proposals show promise, yet many require detailed examination by specialists to assess their viability. This indicates a prolonged diplomatic process before any resolution can be expected.

