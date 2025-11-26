Atlanta Electricals Lands Major Transformer Supply Orders
Atlanta Electricals has announced the acquisition of two significant supply orders for 25 power transformers. These orders, placed by the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation, are valued at Rs 297.71 crore and signify a notable achievement for the company in the transformer manufacturing sector.
Atlanta Electricals has successfully secured two major orders for transformers, totaling Rs 297.71 crore, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
The orders were awarded by the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation, demonstrating the company's robust presence in the power transformer manufacturing sector.
Under these contracts, Atlanta Electricals will supply 25 transformers, underscoring its capability and reputation in the energy industry.
