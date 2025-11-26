Left Menu

Atlanta Electricals Lands Major Transformer Supply Orders

Atlanta Electricals has announced the acquisition of two significant supply orders for 25 power transformers. These orders, placed by the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation, are valued at Rs 297.71 crore and signify a notable achievement for the company in the transformer manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:28 IST
Atlanta Electricals Lands Major Transformer Supply Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Atlanta Electricals has successfully secured two major orders for transformers, totaling Rs 297.71 crore, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The orders were awarded by the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation, demonstrating the company's robust presence in the power transformer manufacturing sector.

Under these contracts, Atlanta Electricals will supply 25 transformers, underscoring its capability and reputation in the energy industry.

TRENDING

1
AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

 India
2
Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

 Global
3
Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

 India
4
Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025