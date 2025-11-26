Left Menu

Poland Finalizes Billion-Dollar Submarine Deal with Sweden

Poland has selected Sweden to supply three submarines in a multi-billion dollar agreement aimed at strengthening Polish Baltic Sea defenses. The decision is part of Warsaw's wider military investments following Russia’s 2022 Ukraine invasion and falls under the 'Orka' submarine program.

Poland has struck a multi-billion dollar deal with Sweden to acquire three submarines, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. This arrangement is crucial to enhancing Warsaw's defensive capabilities on the Baltic Sea.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has significantly increased its military spending. The recent agreement, under the 'Orka' submarine program, stands out as one of the most significant procurement ventures.

This strategic move aims to bolster Poland's naval defense infrastructure amid growing regional tensions and ensure a strong military deterrent in the face of potential threats.

