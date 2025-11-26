Poland Finalizes Billion-Dollar Submarine Deal with Sweden

Poland has struck a multi-billion dollar deal with Sweden to acquire three submarines, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. This arrangement is crucial to enhancing Warsaw's defensive capabilities on the Baltic Sea.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has significantly increased its military spending. The recent agreement, under the 'Orka' submarine program, stands out as one of the most significant procurement ventures.

This strategic move aims to bolster Poland's naval defense infrastructure amid growing regional tensions and ensure a strong military deterrent in the face of potential threats.