Odisha's Dairy Boom: Kamdhenu Yojana's Impact

The Odisha government's Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana has become a catalyst for the state's dairy industry, with Rs 200 crore in subsidies distributed among 4.5 lakh dairy farmers, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik announced recently.

Speaking at the National Milk Day celebration, Mallik highlighted that the initiative, spearheaded by the BJP government, seeks to double Odisha's annual milk production, which currently stands at 72 lakh litres, within the next five years. The scheme offers farmers up to 70% subsidy to boost milk output.

To further propel this growth, more than 8,000 farmers have purchased cows from outside the state, bolstering local milk production efforts. In addition, OMFED, the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd., plays a crucial role by benefiting around 3 lakh farmers through its extensive network of cooperative societies. The recent launch of seven new products and a sex-sorted semen laboratory in Cuttack underscores the emphasis on technology to enhance productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)