India Gears Up for Green Fuel Revolution in Agriculture

The Indian government is taking significant strides to promote green fuel-based farm machinery as part of its ambitious vision to transform India into a global food basket by 2047. Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi emphasized this objective at the EIMA Agrimach event, aligning with the country's sustainable agricultural goals.

Mechanization is deemed essential in boosting farmers' incomes by reducing operational costs, enhancing productivity, improving price realization through value addition, and building resilience against climate change. Chaturvedi highlighted the shift towards technologies powered by green fuels, notably electric and compressed biogas (CBG) machines from rural CBG plants.

With a forward-looking perspective, Chaturvedi urged collaboration with Italian industry partners, acknowledging the necessity of integrating green fuel technologies into farming operations. Major industry figures like TAFE Group President T R Kesavan and Corteva Agriscience South Asia President Subroto Geed were also present, signaling strong support for this sustainable transition.

