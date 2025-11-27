Left Menu

Delhi Launches Campaign to Reclaim Unclaimed Funds

Delhi government collaborates with banks to return unclaimed money to citizens through 'Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar' campaign, as part of a nationwide initiative launched by the Union Government. Over Rs 80 crore has been returned so far, with plans to host special camps to assist citizens in reclaiming their financial assets.

The Delhi government, in partnership with banks, has initiated a project aimed at returning unclaimed funds to the rightful owners. This comes under the 'Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar' (Your Money, Your Right) campaign, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday.

During an event at Ambedkar International Centre, Gupta highlighted the success of this initiative which has already seen the return of Rs 80 crore. Describing it as an example of 'right intention and right policy,' she emphasized the importance of the scheme in ensuring citizens reclaim their financial assets.

The campaign, launched nationwide by the Union Government, seeks to raise awareness and assist citizens in reclaiming their unclaimed money in banks, insurance, mutual funds, and pensions. Gupta confirmed that the Delhi government will organize camps in collaboration with banks to facilitate this process.

