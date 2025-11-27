Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

The 'Kisan of India Samman' ceremony in Delhi celebrated innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture, honoring seven outstanding farmers for their contributions.

Amit Soni from Rajasthan spoke about his bajra-based chocolate cake, appreciated by Prime Minister Modi in Parliament. Sana Khan, known for her work in vermicomposting and praised by Modi, encouraged youth engagement in agriculture.

Dr. Mangi Lal Jat lauded the awardees, noting their role in setting bright examples for Indian farmers. Honorees included Narendra Singh Mehra, Khema Ram Choudhary, and Gurpreet Singh Shergil, among others.