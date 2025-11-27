Putin Warns of Retaliatory Measures Over Asset Seizure Threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans for retaliatory measures against potential European seizures of Russian assets. He emphasized that such confiscations would equate to theft and could disrupt the global financial system.
In a stark warning issued Thursday, President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia is preparing a suite of retaliatory measures should European nations move forward with seizing Russian assets.
Putin labeled any such action as tantamount to 'theft of property,' suggesting serious ramifications for the global financial fabric.
