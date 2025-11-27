Left Menu

Avaada Group's Bold Renewable Expansion Plan

Avaada Group plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore over five years to expand power generation, particularly solar and wind. It aims to hire 10,000 additional employees and increase its solar power capacity from 6.1 GWp to 30 GWp. An IPO for its solar photovoltaic manufacturing arm is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:01 IST
Avaada Group's Bold Renewable Expansion Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Avaada Group is setting ambitious goals with a Rs 1 lakh crore investment plan spanning the next five years, as it seeks to broaden its footprint in power generation and related sectors.

Vineet Mittal, the group's chairman, announced plans to significantly increase the workforce by 10,000 over the next three years, expanding from the current 6,000 employees.

Currently, the Avaada Group has commissioned 6.1 GWp of solar power and aims to scale this up to 30 GWp. The company also plans to diversify into wind power, with the expectation that a fifth of its generation capacity will be from wind within five years. The strategy includes battery storage and possibly pumped hydro assets, as the group strategically positions itself for rapid growth in the renewable energy sector. Meanwhile, it prepares for the IPO of its solar PV manufacturing division, Avaada Electro, potentially launching next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

 Global
2
Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

 India
3
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Deca...

 Global
4
Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025