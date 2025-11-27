Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

On Thursday, euro zone bond yields maintained their stability, suggesting a likely second consecutive weekly decline. The minutes from the European Central Bank's latest meeting revealed that policymakers were not in a hurry to reduce rates, maintaining their current stance.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield showed negligible change, positioned at 2.678%. Meanwhile, French 10-year yields increased slightly by one basis point to 3.411%, and Italian yields held at 3.4%. The ECB's decision to keep interest rates unchanged aligns with their assessment that the policy is effective, given the economy's resilience and inflation rate sitting at target levels.

The European bond market showed divergence from the US, as American investors anticipated a series of Federal Reserve rate cuts. While euro zone inflation remains persistent, the ECB is likely to sustain its current interest rate, aiming to balance growth and inflation without the need for additional monetary stimulus or significant policy shifts.