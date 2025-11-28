Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target
Colombia's fiscal rule committee revised its 2025 fiscal deficit projection to 6.2% of GDP, which is below both the earlier projection of 6.7% and the target of 7.1%.
Colombia's independent fiscal rule committee announced a revised projection for the country's fiscal deficit, estimating it will reach 6.2% of gross domestic product by 2025.
This updated figure marks a significant decrease from a former projection of 6.7% made earlier this month.
It also falls beneath the committee's official target of maintaining the deficit at 7.1%, signaling effective fiscal management and positive economic adjustments in the nation.
