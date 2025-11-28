Left Menu

Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target

Colombia's fiscal rule committee revised its 2025 fiscal deficit projection to 6.2% of GDP, which is below both the earlier projection of 6.7% and the target of 7.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 28-11-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 03:40 IST
Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's independent fiscal rule committee announced a revised projection for the country's fiscal deficit, estimating it will reach 6.2% of gross domestic product by 2025.

This updated figure marks a significant decrease from a former projection of 6.7% made earlier this month.

It also falls beneath the committee's official target of maintaining the deficit at 7.1%, signaling effective fiscal management and positive economic adjustments in the nation.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as US-South Korea Military Drills Target North Korea

Tensions Rise as US-South Korea Military Drills Target North Korea

 Global
2
Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target

Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target

 Colombia
3
Moldova Moves to Shut Down Russian Cultural Centre Amid Rising Tensions

Moldova Moves to Shut Down Russian Cultural Centre Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered

Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025