Debate on Muslim Safety in India: MRM Counters JUH Claims

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has refuted claims by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani that Muslims feel unsafe in India, labeling such statements as detrimental to Muslim progress. MRM asserts that Muslims enjoy complete constitutional rights and security, urging the community to reject divisive rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) dismissed claims made by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's (JUH) President Maulana Mahmood Madani, who had stated that Muslims feel insecure in India. MRM's national convenor, S K Muddin, challenged these views, asserting that Muslims have full constitutional rights and security in the nation.

Madani had criticized attempts to establish dominance through aggressive tactics like bulldozer actions and mob lynching. He also expressed concern over perceived judicial bias following high-profile verdicts. However, Muddin argued that Muslims are comparatively secure in India, describing the country as significantly more stable than before 2014.

Muddin highlighted the contributions of Muslims in various national sectors, such as armed forces and security agencies, and accused leaders like Madani of hindering progress with divisive rhetoric. Protests erupted in Bhopal, with right-wing groups burning Madani's effigy in response to his criticism of the country and judiciary.

