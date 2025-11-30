Left Menu

OPEC+ Steady on Oil Quotas Amid Diplomatic Challenges

OPEC+ has decided to maintain oil output quotas for 2026 and introduced a mechanism for assessing maximum production capacity. The meeting occurs against the backdrop of U.S. efforts for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, which might affect oil supply if successful. Output cuts continue, reflecting global economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ countries have resolved to uphold group-wide oil output quotas for 2026 while introducing a mechanism to evaluate members' maximum production capacity, according to an official OPEC statement. Separate discussions among eight OPEC+ countries concluded with an agreement to pause output increases for the first quarter of 2026.

This significant meeting unfolds amid renewed U.S. efforts to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, a development that could potentially impact oil supply if Russian sanctions are relieved. Ongoing diplomatic talks among ministers via online meetings reflect the complex geopolitical landscape faced by the oil coalition.

As of now, over 3 million barrels per day of output cuts remain, coinciding with a 15% drop in Brent crude prices this year. OPEC+ remains committed to prior reductions, maintaining cuts that account for approximately 3% of global demand. The organization continues to address internal differences in production capacity, affecting future quota allocations, notably provoking Angola's 2024 exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

