OPEC+ countries have resolved to uphold group-wide oil output quotas for 2026 while introducing a mechanism to evaluate members' maximum production capacity, according to an official OPEC statement. Separate discussions among eight OPEC+ countries concluded with an agreement to pause output increases for the first quarter of 2026.

This significant meeting unfolds amid renewed U.S. efforts to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, a development that could potentially impact oil supply if Russian sanctions are relieved. Ongoing diplomatic talks among ministers via online meetings reflect the complex geopolitical landscape faced by the oil coalition.

As of now, over 3 million barrels per day of output cuts remain, coinciding with a 15% drop in Brent crude prices this year. OPEC+ remains committed to prior reductions, maintaining cuts that account for approximately 3% of global demand. The organization continues to address internal differences in production capacity, affecting future quota allocations, notably provoking Angola's 2024 exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)