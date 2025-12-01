Left Menu

Race Against Time: Senegal's Battle to Prevent Oil Spill

Senegalese authorities are urgently working to avert a possible oil spill from the Panamanian-flagged tanker Mersin. After water entered its engine room near Dakar, quick response teams acted to secure the vessel and prevent environmental damage. All crew members were rescued without injuries.

Senegal's authorities are in a desperate effort to stop an imminent oil spill following an issue with the Panamanian-flagged tanker Mersin. Water breached the vessel's engine room near Dakar, prompting the port authority to release information on Sunday about the challenging situation unfolding off the coast.

In response to the crisis, a distress signal was sent overnight from November 27 to 28. This triggered an immediate reaction, with Senegal's navy and maritime authority deploying tugboats and specialized teams to the scene. While details of the incident were scant, officials stressed the urgency of their operations.

The Dakar port authority assured that all crew members have been safely evacuated without injuries. Their focus now is on stabilizing the tanker, preventing any hydrocarbon leaks, and reducing environmental risks. Measures include halting the leak, transferring the fuel cargo, and setting up an anti-pollution boom around the vessel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

