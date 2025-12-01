Left Menu

Tragic Loss of a Dream: Rohit's Fatal Encounter with Speeding SUV

Rohit, a 23-year-old restaurant employee and sole breadwinner for his family, died in a tragic accident involving a speeding SUV in Delhi. His family, dependent on his earnings, is left devastated. Rohit's dreams of opening his restaurant are cut short, leaving his family with an uncertain future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 00:20 IST
Tragic Loss of a Dream: Rohit's Fatal Encounter with Speeding SUV
Rohit
  • Country:
  • India

The untimely death of Rohit, a 23-year-old restaurant worker, has left a family in mourning. Known for his ambition to someday open his own restaurant, Rohit fell victim to a speeding Mercedes SUV in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

A native of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, Rohit's income was crucial to his family's survival. Earning Rs 15,000 a month as a chef, he supported his parents and siblings by sending most of his salary home, while saving to fulfill his entrepreneurial dream.

The incident occurred while Rohit and two others waited for a ride home after their shift at Ambience Mall. The accident has not only claimed a life and dreams but left two others critically injured, casting shadows of uncertainty and grief over the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks Out

Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks ...

 India
2
European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

 Global
3
Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

 India
4
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025