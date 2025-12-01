Tragic Loss of a Dream: Rohit's Fatal Encounter with Speeding SUV

The untimely death of Rohit, a 23-year-old restaurant worker, has left a family in mourning. Known for his ambition to someday open his own restaurant, Rohit fell victim to a speeding Mercedes SUV in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

A native of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, Rohit's income was crucial to his family's survival. Earning Rs 15,000 a month as a chef, he supported his parents and siblings by sending most of his salary home, while saving to fulfill his entrepreneurial dream.

The incident occurred while Rohit and two others waited for a ride home after their shift at Ambience Mall. The accident has not only claimed a life and dreams but left two others critically injured, casting shadows of uncertainty and grief over the affected families.

