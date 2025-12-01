Opposition Threatens to Disrupt Parliament Over Voter List Revisions

The parliamentary winter session is under tension as opposition parties, led by Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, threaten to disrupt proceedings if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is not addressed. Yadav emphasized the necessity of debating the SIR before the House can function effectively.

Expressing skepticism about the ruling party's willingness to engage, Yadav commented on the resistance to discuss critical issues. Following this, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth moved for an adjournment debate on the SIR, supported by AAP's Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi's Awadhesh Prasad, who described the SIR as a 'threat to democracy.'

The SIR, encompassing states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, among others, is accused by the opposition of being manipulated along political lines. Claims of biased BLO deployments and allegations against the BJP government fuel the controversy, with the session poised for heated debates over what has been termed as undermining voters' rights.

