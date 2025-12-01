Left Menu

Opposition Threatens to Disrupt Parliament Over Voter List Revisions

Samajwadi Party MPs and opposition leaders threaten to disrupt Parliament's Winter Session if discussions on the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists are not held. They allege that the SIR exercise, involving several states and UTs, poses a threat to democracy and the right to vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:37 IST
Opposition Threatens to Disrupt Parliament Over Voter List Revisions
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The parliamentary winter session is under tension as opposition parties, led by Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, threaten to disrupt proceedings if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is not addressed. Yadav emphasized the necessity of debating the SIR before the House can function effectively.

Expressing skepticism about the ruling party's willingness to engage, Yadav commented on the resistance to discuss critical issues. Following this, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth moved for an adjournment debate on the SIR, supported by AAP's Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi's Awadhesh Prasad, who described the SIR as a 'threat to democracy.'

The SIR, encompassing states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, among others, is accused by the opposition of being manipulated along political lines. Claims of biased BLO deployments and allegations against the BJP government fuel the controversy, with the session poised for heated debates over what has been termed as undermining voters' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India
2
Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

 India
3
India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

 Global
4
Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025