Left Menu

Turbulent Trade Winds: Nvidia's Export Drama and Fed's Critical Decision

U.S. stock futures remain steady as traders focus on the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Nvidia secures approval for advanced chip exports to China, sparking a rise in its shares despite potential Chinese purchase blocks. The Fed is evaluating further rate cuts amid economic uncertainty and limited data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:38 IST
Turbulent Trade Winds: Nvidia's Export Drama and Fed's Critical Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures held their ground on Tuesday as traders anticipated the upcoming decision from the Federal Reserve, which could impact market dynamics. Meanwhile, Nvidia shares experienced a rise following the company's approval to resume advanced chip exports to China.

Nvidia's stock climbed 1% in premarket trading after President Trump announced the allowance of H200 processor exports to China, despite a 25% tariff imposition. However, a report from the Financial Times suggests potential purchase restrictions imposed by Beijing could hinder Nvidia's gains.

Amid trade tensions, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel saw modest increases as similar export conditions were announced. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is in focus, with a potential 25-basis-point rate cut in consideration due to persistent inflation and a cooling labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025