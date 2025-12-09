Turbulent Trade Winds: Nvidia's Export Drama and Fed's Critical Decision
U.S. stock futures remain steady as traders focus on the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Nvidia secures approval for advanced chip exports to China, sparking a rise in its shares despite potential Chinese purchase blocks. The Fed is evaluating further rate cuts amid economic uncertainty and limited data.
U.S. stock futures held their ground on Tuesday as traders anticipated the upcoming decision from the Federal Reserve, which could impact market dynamics. Meanwhile, Nvidia shares experienced a rise following the company's approval to resume advanced chip exports to China.
Nvidia's stock climbed 1% in premarket trading after President Trump announced the allowance of H200 processor exports to China, despite a 25% tariff imposition. However, a report from the Financial Times suggests potential purchase restrictions imposed by Beijing could hinder Nvidia's gains.
Amid trade tensions, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel saw modest increases as similar export conditions were announced. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is in focus, with a potential 25-basis-point rate cut in consideration due to persistent inflation and a cooling labor market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Rises on Fed Rate Cut Prospects Amid AI Export Debates
Trump's Litmus Test for Federal Reserve Leader: Immediate Rate Cuts
U.S. Approves Nvidia AI Chip Exports to China Amidst Security Debates
Emerging Market Wavers: Expectations of Federal Rate Cut Define Global Sentiment
AI Chip Exports: U.S. Approves Nvidia's H200 Sales to China Amidst Security Debate