Karnataka's New Agricultural Zone: A Boost for Farmers

The Karnataka government has announced the creation of a 'permanent special agricultural zone' covering 1,777 acres across 13 villages in Devanahalli taluk. This decision, officials say, allows farmers to maintain land rights while keeping real estate exploitation at bay.

S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries, clarified that landowners' freedoms remain intact, dispelling rumors about restricted sales. The initiative is in response to farmers' desires to continue agricultural pursuits rather than see their lands converted to an aerospace park.

The new designation offers farmers myriad benefits such as improved infrastructure, high-yield seeds, and tax exemptions. It aims to blend agricultural growth with industrial advancement, fostering investment and economic opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)