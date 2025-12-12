EU's Bold Freeze on Russian Assets: A Game-Changer for Ukraine Aid?

The European Union is poised to extend an indefinite freeze on Russian central bank assets held in Europe, removing obstacles to financially support Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion. This decision is expected to mobilize 210 billion euros in Russian sovereign assets to protect the EU economy from major disruptions.

The plan, pending approval through a qualified majority vote, eliminates the risk of Hungary and Slovakia potentially opposing the freeze. Their favorable relations with Moscow had raised concerns about future renewals of the sanctions. However, the move has drawn criticism from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who warned of potential damage to the EU.

Russia's central bank has labeled the EU's plans as illegal and is pursuing legal action against Euroclear in Moscow courts. With EU leaders scheduled to finalize the reparations loan to Ukraine, concerns remain on how to safeguard EU states like Belgium should future lawsuits from Moscow prove successful.

