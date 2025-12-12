Left Menu

Kosovo Steps Up as US Deportation Partner

Kosovo has begun accepting non-Kosovan migrants deported from the U.S., following a request from President Trump's administration. Initially, 50 deportees will be taken. The move aligns with Kosovo's interest in expanding international partnerships and comes amid its strong ties with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo has begun accepting migrants deported from the United States even if they are not originally from Kosovo, as confirmed by caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday.

This decision follows a request from President Donald Trump's administration, which sought Kosovo's assistance in initially taking in 50 deportees. Kurti did not specify their nationalities and stated that just one or two have arrived so far.

The initiative is part of Washington's broader strategy to establish partnerships for deporting third-party nationals, alongside Kosovo's existing agreements, such as taking in 300 foreign prisoners from Denmark in exchange for 210 million euros. Kosovo's relations with the U.S. remain strong, especially after America's support for its independence from Serbia in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

