NTPC's Solar Surge: Khavda Solar Plant Powers Up

NTPC Green Energy Ltd announced the commencement of commercial operations for a 69 MW solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat. This development is a segment of the larger 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project, bolstering NGEL's installed capacity to 7,996.30 MW. Part of NTPC’s renewable initiatives under the CPSU scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has announced that it will begin commercial operations of its 69 MW solar capacity project in Khavda, Gujarat, starting Thursday.

This project is part of the larger 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project, which falls under the CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III. This was detailed in a recent exchange filing by the company.

Following this expansion, NGEL's total installed capacity will now rise to 7,996.30 MW, contributing to the NTPC Group's overall capacity, which reaches 85,610 MW. NGEL serves as the renewable energy division of power giant NTPC.

