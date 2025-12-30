Khaleda Zia: The End of an Era in Bangladeshi Politics

Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh who was synonymous with the country's political dynamics for decades, has passed away at the age of 80, according to a statement from her political party on Tuesday.

Zia's political career was marked by her fierce rivalry with Sheikh Hasina and multiple legal battles over corruption charges, which she maintained were politically biased. Her acquittal by the Supreme Court in January 2025 cleared her of these charges, paving the way for her potential participation in February's elections.

After receiving medical treatment in the UK, Zia returned to Bangladesh in May 2024. Her journey in politics began following the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, and she played an instrumental role in the country's transition to democracy by leading movements against military rule.