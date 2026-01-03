Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Sets New Sales Record with 12,392 Units in December 2025

Sonalika Tractors celebrated a major milestone by achieving their highest-ever December sales, marking a year of record-breaking achievements. The company credits its success to its innovative, technologically-advanced tractors designed for Indian farm conditions. This achievement underscores the brand's dedication to quality and its commitment to enhancing farm efficiency.

  • India

Sonalika Tractors, a leading Indian export brand, has achieved a record-breaking milestone, closing the calendar year 2025 with its highest-ever December sales at 12,392 units. This marks a significant achievement in a landmark year characterized by record performances and new industry milestones.

The brand attributes this success to its consistent focus on performance-driven solutions engineered to meet varied Indian farming needs. With advanced technology and robust design, Sonalika tractors symbolize reliable quality and long-term value for farmers, a reputation built over years through meticulous attention to farmer insights.

In response to this achievement, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, highlighted the continued growth in Rabi sowing areas and expressed confidence in Sonalika's ongoing commitment to driving farm mechanization growth through technology-driven solutions for a sustainable agricultural future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

