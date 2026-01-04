Left Menu

Innovative Beehive Dispenser Garners Design Patent

Dr. O P Chaudhary of CCSHAU has been awarded a design patent for a multipurpose dispenser designed to protect honeybee health. This innovative device tackles pests and diseases without leaving harmful residues, while improving beekeeping efficiency. The dispenser is compatible with different bee species and operational year-round.

  • Country:
  • India

A novel device crafted by Dr. O P Chaudhary from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has received a design patent for revolutionizing beehive protection. Announced by the institution, the patent presents a significant advancement in safeguarding honeybees from pests and diseases.

This patented multipurpose dispenser targets harmful insects and diseases that threaten bee colonies, ensuring the safety of both bees and their products. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, lauds this creation as a unique innovation that enhances bee health management without introducing chemical residues.

The device's versatility allows it to dispense various forms of treatments and can be easily positioned within beehives at strategic points. Beyond protecting bee populations, the dispenser also affirms the substantial economic input of honeybee pollination, which contributes to India's economy but has been jeopardized by ongoing pest infestations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

