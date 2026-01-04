OPEC+ Holds Steady Amid Political Turmoil: A Balancing Act

In a strategic move, OPEC+ has opted to maintain its current oil output levels, sidestepping any dialogue over the numerous political crises impacting several of its member states. This decision comes as the global oil market reels from an 18% price decline in 2025, marking the steepest annual drop since 2020.

The decision follows internal conflicts, such as the recent escalation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen, and new geopolitical developments, including U.S. intervention in Venezuela's administration. Meanwhile, Russia's export challenges stemming from U.S. sanctions add further complexity to the alliance's dynamics.

As the organization seeks to navigate these turbulent waters, experts suggest that political uncertainty is now a key market driver. OPEC+'s consistent policy and focus on stability, despite the geopolitical shifts, underscore the challenging balance between market management and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)