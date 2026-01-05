Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off the 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' celebrations in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, as part of a strategic two-day visit. His itinerary included participation in the 'Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam' yatra, led by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran.

Shah also made a stop at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam to offer prayers. He addressed a large gathering where he boldly declared, 'In April 2026, an NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu.' His speech signaled the BJP's commitment to expanding its influence in the state.

Attacking the incumbent DMK government, Shah branded it as 'the most corrupt government in India,' urging Tamil Nadu's citizens to support Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India. He also announced plans for a 'strong alliance' with AIADMK to challenge the Congress and DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)