AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Free Laptop Scheme as Political Deception

The AIADMK criticizes Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party for allegedly using the free laptop scheme as a political stunt. Aimed at distributing 20 lakh laptops to college students, the initiative has only seen 10 lakh distributed thus far, with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore set for this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:44 IST
The AIADMK is calling out the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for allegedly making deceptive political moves with its free laptop initiative aimed at college students. According to AIADMK's IT Wing, the scheme, which plans to distribute 20 lakh laptops, has been used as a tool to mislead young voters.

Set to distribute 10 lakh laptops in its initial phase, the initiative has been allocated a budget of Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal year. However, AIADMK claims that the move is merely a superficial gesture lacking true intent.

TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar further criticized the ruling party for making various misleading political announcements, saying that these schemes are designed to deceive the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

